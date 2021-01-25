Video: Stefon Diggs remains on field to watch Chiefs celebrate

Stefon Diggs did something no other Buffalo Bills player did on Sunday.

The Bills lost 38-24 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. After the game ended, all the Bills players cleared off the field and went to the locker room, except for Diggs.

The Bills receiver stayed on the field and watched the Chiefs celebrate winning the AFC.

Stefon Diggs is the only Bills player left on the field. He’s watching the Chiefs ceremony. pic.twitter.com/IzTuXuQ0oT — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 25, 2021

A lot of players don’t want to see another team celebrate after beating them, but some players do. They feel it gives them fuel and motivation because it’s something they want to experience for themselves.

Diggs also received some encouragement from the Bills fans in attendance.

Stefon Diggs soaking in the pain while also getting some encouragement from the mafia. pic.twitter.com/k9gNKpYOTr — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 25, 2021

Diggs was acquired by Buffalo in a trade with the Vikings over the offseason. He proved to be an excellent addition. He had 127 catches for 1,535 yards and eight touchdowns in the regular season. On Sunday, he had six catches for 77 yards.

Diggs and Josh Allen have shown us they have a great relationship. They give Bills fans a lot to look forward to.