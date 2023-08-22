Video shows where Terry McLaurin suffered toe injury against Ravens

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin left Monday night’s preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens with a toe injury, and it appears the injury happened on a play late in the first half.

McLaurin was on the field for all four of Washington’s offensive drives in the first half. He caught 3 passes for 39 yards. After he made the third catch, McLaurin’s foot appeared to bend awkwardly underneath him as Ravens linebacker Kristian Welch was dragging the Pro Bowl wideout to the turf.

The play where Terry McLaurin appeared to injure his toe. pic.twitter.com/U11L1dwLmH — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 22, 2023

The Commanders announced during halftime that McLaurin had suffered a toe injury and would not return. X-rays came back negative.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Tuesday morning that McLaurin is believed to have a toe sprain, or turf toe. The injury is not considered serious, but McLaurin will undergo an MRI to determine the full extent.

#Commanders WR Terry McLaurin is believed to be dealing with a toe sprain based on the initial diagnosis, sources say. The injury from last night’s game — also known as turf toe — is not thought to be overly serious, but he’ll have an MRI today to determine the full extent. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 22, 2023

McLaurin is Washington’s best offensive player. He has three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons after logging 77 catches for 1,191 yards and 5 touchdowns last year.