Video shows where Terry McLaurin suffered toe injury against Ravens

August 22, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Terry McLaurin is tackled by a defender

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin left Monday night’s preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens with a toe injury, and it appears the injury happened on a play late in the first half.

McLaurin was on the field for all four of Washington’s offensive drives in the first half. He caught 3 passes for 39 yards. After he made the third catch, McLaurin’s foot appeared to bend awkwardly underneath him as Ravens linebacker Kristian Welch was dragging the Pro Bowl wideout to the turf.

The Commanders announced during halftime that McLaurin had suffered a toe injury and would not return. X-rays came back negative.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Tuesday morning that McLaurin is believed to have a toe sprain, or turf toe. The injury is not considered serious, but McLaurin will undergo an MRI to determine the full extent.

McLaurin is Washington’s best offensive player. He has three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons after logging 77 catches for 1,191 yards and 5 touchdowns last year.

