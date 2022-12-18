Video: Titans players combine for one of best INTs you will ever see

Tennessee Titans safety Josh Kalu intercepted a pass during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the pick would not have been possible without his teammate making one of the best plays you will ever see.

With just seconds remaining in the first half, Justin Herbert threw a pass toward the end zone that appeared like it was going to land safely out of bounds. Titans cornerback Roger McCreary jumped and caught the ball, but he knew he had no chance of getting his feet inbounds. He still somehow had the awareness to control the ball and toss it to Kalu, who kept his feet in for the pick.

You have to see the play to understand how amazing it was:

The amount of focus that took from both McCreary and Kalu cannot be overstated. There have been few plays like that in NFL history.

Some wondered if the toss to Kalu constituted an illegal forward pass. Gene Steratore explained that the officials must have determined the pass did not go back toward the line of scrimmage, which would have been illegal.

The interception was also timely, as Herbert and the Chargers were driving in a 7-7 game. It looked like they were going to come away with a field goal at worst before the half, but McCreary and Kalu had other plans.