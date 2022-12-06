Video: Tom Brady has huge meltdown on bench during MNF

Tom Brady had a big meltdown on the bench in the second half of his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the New Orleans Saints on Monday night in Week 13.

The Bucs were down 13-3 and had driven to the New Orleans 40. They had a 4th-and-7 to start the fourth quarter, and head coach Todd Bowles decided to punt rather than go for it.

The Manningcast version of “Monday Night Football” that airs on ESPN2 then showed Brady throwing a fit and yelling on the Bucs’ sideline.

Tom Brady losing his sh*t on the bench pic.twitter.com/ti4Lf5Ir4N — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) December 6, 2022

We don’t know exactly what triggered that reaction from Brady, but we know some of the circumstances. Brady threw a few passes that were dropped that he probably felt should have been caught. Then on top of that, Bowles was not giving the offense a chance while down by 10 points.

Brady put together some magic in the Week 9 win over the Rams. Bowles showed no faith in the offense with his punting against the Browns in Week 12 and then against the Saints a week later.