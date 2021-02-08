 Skip to main content
Video: Tom Brady shares huge hug with his family after Super Bowl win

February 7, 2021
by Larry Brown

Tom Brady on Sunday won his seventh career Super Bowl, and he did it at the age of 43. Though being his age usually has its disadvantages in sports, it has some advantages now. Brady’s children are all at ages where they can truly appreciate and remember their father’s on-field accomplishments.

That’s what made this hug Brady shared with his family after winning the Super Bowl so great to watch:

Brady has three children: Jack (13), Benny (11) and Vivian (8), whom he embraced in the video.

Sure, Brady also won a Super Bowl two years ago against the Rams, but Vivian was only six then. Every year counts when a child is that young.

Winning a Super Bowl at his age and with a new team further cements Brady as the greatest football player ever, and quite arguably the greatest athlete ever. Winning seven championships in an 11-player team sport like football is unfathomable.

