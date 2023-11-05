Awesome video shows how Tyreek Hill greeted Andy Reid

Tyreek Hill faced the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday for the first time since they traded him to the Miami Dolphins, and the star receiver had a great way of greeting his former coach.

Hill exchanged pleasantries with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and other members of the Chiefs prior to Sunday’s game in Germany. He got Reid’s attention by pretending to poke the head coach’s belly.

Reid has always been open about his weight and his affinity for a good meal. It seems to come up every time he is talking about celebrating a big win. As someone who played for the future Hall of Fame coach for six year, Hill can obviously get away with a stunt like that.