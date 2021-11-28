Video: Vita Vea had tooth knocked out in middle of play

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea is one of the most imposing players in the NFL, and not even having a tooth knocked out can slow him down.

Vea had one of his front teeth knocked out in the middle of a play during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. The 347-pound tackle took a helmet to the mouth after his own helmet and chin strap were pushed up. Vea didn’t seem bothered and had a big bloody smile on as he showed his teammates what happened.

Here’s the video:

Vita Vea just lost a tooth and is laughing it off 😳 pic.twitter.com/ajSSiPHICS — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 28, 2021

That had to have been painful, but you wouldn’t have known it by the way Vea reacted.

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time we have seen an athlete calmly lose a tooth in the middle of a game.