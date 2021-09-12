 Skip to main content
Video: Washington benefits from questionable fumble call on Justin Herbert

September 12, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Justin Herbert fumble

The Los Angeles Charges committed a key turnover in the second half of their game against the Washington Football Team, and many felt the officials did not make the right call.

Justin Herbert threw what initially looked like an incomplete pass with the Chargers facing 2nd-and-goal at the Washington 15-yard line. However, the officials ruled that Montez Sweat tipped the ball before Herbert’s arm began coming forward. The ball then scooted out of the end zone, which made it a fumble, turnover and touchback for Washington.

The Chargers were trailing 16-13 at the time, so the call was a huge one. Here’s another angle of the play:

It’s tough to tell at what point Sweat made contact with the ball. Had the ruling on the field been an incomplete pass, it likely would have stood. You can certainly understand if the Chargers feel like it was a bad call.

.

