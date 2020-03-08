Video: XFL fans make legendary beer cup snake during game

Even if you have been unimpressed by the play on the field in XFL games over the past month, I think we can all agree that what happened during Sunday’s game between the St. Louis Battlehawks and DC Defenders was a thing of beauty.

With a 12-6 score and a contest that lacked many exciting moments, fans began building a beer cup snake. The thing was massive by the start of the fourth quarter. Check out this work of art:

WE ARE DEALING WITH AN ALL-TIME BEER SNAKE FOLKS. THIS IS WHAT LEGENDS ARE MADE OF. THIS IS THE XFL. pic.twitter.com/UYrDS7ut1I — XFL (@xfl2020) March 8, 2020

That could be the biggest beer cup snake we’ve ever seen. Fans at Wrigley Field built a huge one late last season, but there’s no way it was as long as the one XFL fans put together on Sunday.

The XFL would probably prefer that fans be so locked into the action on the field that they don’t think about making beer cup snakes, but any publicity is good publicity.