Viewers had same bizarre issue while watching Bills-Dolphins game

Viewers watching Saturday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills encountered a very strange audio glitch.

Some viewers watching the game heard both English and Spanish commentary at the same time, with no apparent explanation. The issue appeared to primarily impact the Miami market, as the local CBS affiliate was simulcasting the game, but mistakenly used both audio feeds.

Am I the only one this is happening to? pic.twitter.com/VCGjmCwRX5 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 18, 2022

Is the local CBS broadcast of the Dolphins-Bills wonky for anyone else? I hear two commentary feeds playing over each other — the NFL Network one and a Spanish-language broadcast. — Martin Vassolo (@martindvassolo) December 18, 2022

For those not in South Florida, @CBSMiami is simulcasting the Dolphins-Bills no-snow game locally and both the English and Spanish calls are airing on the main audio carrier. It has been going on for some time. (I watched over the air w/antenna, so it’s not a cable issue) https://t.co/tF0U1IdXpF — Perry Michael Simon (@pmsimon) December 18, 2022

The issue was seemingly fixed eventually, but it certainly impacted the telecast for a period of time.

Obviously, this was a rather confusing and dizzying experience for anyone watching. To have two different voices speaking two different languages overlapping with each other is a bit overwhelming, to say the least. These things do happen from time to time, but this issue was particularly strange.