 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, December 18, 2022

Viewers had same bizarre issue while watching Bills-Dolphins game

December 18, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read

Bills vs Dolphins broadcast

Viewers watching Saturday’s game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills encountered a very strange audio glitch.

Some viewers watching the game heard both English and Spanish commentary at the same time, with no apparent explanation. The issue appeared to primarily impact the Miami market, as the local CBS affiliate was simulcasting the game, but mistakenly used both audio feeds.

The issue was seemingly fixed eventually, but it certainly impacted the telecast for a period of time.

Obviously, this was a rather confusing and dizzying experience for anyone watching. To have two different voices speaking two different languages overlapping with each other is a bit overwhelming, to say the least. These things do happen from time to time, but this issue was particularly strange.

Article Tags

Buffalo BillsMiami Dolphins
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus