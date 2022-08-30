 Skip to main content
Vikings make big changes to their QB room

August 30, 2022
by Larry Brown
Kellen Mond smiles

Mar 5, 2021; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Kellen Mond attends the House of Athlete Scouting Combine for athletes preparing to enter the 2021 NFL draft at Inter Miami Stadium Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings have made some big changes to their quarterback room.

The Vikings on Tuesday made some roster cuts that will reshape the quarterback depth chart. The team waived Kellen Mond, who was a third-round pick last year.

Minnesota also cut Sean Mannion, who could end up on the team’s practice squad.

Though Mannion could return and possibly be in line to be the team’s third-string quarterback, it’s unclear where Mond will go. There were some fans of the former Texas A&M quarterback last year, who was taken No. 66 overall by former Vikigns GM Rick Spielman. Perhaps one of the teams who like Mond will want to claim the dual-threat quarterback.

Even under the new regime, Kirk Cousins remains the team’s starter, while Nick Mullens seems locked in as Minnesota’s backup. New team general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah traded for Mullens last week, which seemed to hint that the former Raider was likely to land the No. 2 QB job.

Mond went 29/51 this preseason with just two touchdowns and two interceptions. Mannion has spent time in the NFL since 2015.

