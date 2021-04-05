Vikings calls Jeff Gladney domestic violence allegations ‘extremely disturbing’

Jeff Gladney turned himself in on Monday after a warrant was issued for his arrest for alleged domestic violence.

Gladney, a 24-year-old cornerback from TCU, is accused of beating up his girlfriend on Friday over the contents he believed to be on her cell phone. He was charged with third-degree felony family violence assault and posted a $10,000 bond after his arrest. He was released from the Dallas County Jail not long after turning himself in on MOnday.

Gladney was the No. 31 overall pick in last year’s draft by the Minnesota Vikings. The team issued a statement after the arrest and said the allegations were “extremely disturbing.”

“We are aware of Jeff’s arrest and are gathering additional information. We take this matter very seriously, as the reported allegations are extremely disturbing,” the team said in a statement.

The Dallas Police Department issued the following statement about the matter.

“On April 2, 2021, the victim, a 22-year-old female, and the suspect, Jeff Gladney … were involved in a verbal altercation over content in a cell phone,” the statement read. “The altercation escalated, at which time Mr. Gladney physically assaulted the victim. Mr. Gladney left the location prior to officer’s arrival. There was a warrant for assault family violence for Mr. Gladney’s arrest and he turned himself into the Dallas County Jail April 5, 2021.”

CBS in Dallas reported specific details about the case. According to CBS Dallas, Gladney and his 22-year-old girlfriend were driving in a car to an apartment complex in southeast Dallas. Gladney became upset about the woman’s text messages and allegedly demanded to see them. She threw her phone out of the car, but he stopped to get it.

The arrest affidavit reportedly accuses Gladney of grabbing the woman’s head to forcefully hold it to unlock the Face ID feature on the phone.

According to CBS, “the accuser then said Gladney began to strike her ‘… with closed fists causing pain in the side of her ribs, in the stomach and the back, and hitting her open hand across the head.'”

The affidavit says the woman claims the violence continued at the apartment complex. She alleges Gladney strangled her and dragged her across the floor by her hair.

The woman allegedly was able to “break free and get into a vehicle with unknown passengers. Detectives documented bruising on her head, ears and torso. She also reported she had scratches on her face and neck and abrasions on her knees.”

Here is CBS’ full report.

The NFL says they are investigating the incident under the league’s personal conduct policy.

Gladney started 15 games last season and had 81 tackles.