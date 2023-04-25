Vikings make total no-brainer move with Justin Jefferson

The Minnesota Vikings made a total no-brainer decision with Justin Jefferson.

The Vikings on Tuesday picked up their 5th-year contract option for Jefferson, which means they will have him under contract for at least two more seasons.

While Jefferson is set to make $2.4 million in the upcoming season, his 5th-year option will pay him $19.7 million.

The #Vikings have picked up Justin Jefferson’s fifth-year option, a source confirms. With an escalator for multiple Pro Bowls, he would be in line to make around $19.743 million in 2024. — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) April 25, 2023

Even at $19.7 million, the Vikings will be getting a discount with Jefferson.

The Vikings drafted Jefferson No. 22 overall in 2020. He has been nothing short of outstanding since joining the team. He caught 88 passes for 1,400 yards and 7 touchdowns as a rookie; 108 catches for 1,616 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2021; and Jefferson had 128 catches for 1,809 yards and 8 touchdowns last season.

A three-time Pro Bowl receiver, Jefferson led the league in catches and receiving yards last season. By the time his rookie contract expires, Jefferson will have made just over $30 million. The Vikings would be wise to try signing him to a long-term deal beyond 2024.