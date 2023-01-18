Vikings coach hints at making 1 major staff change

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell suggested a major staff change may be on the way following the team’s disappointing season-end loss to the New York Giants.

O’Connell was non-committal regarding the future of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, responding to questions about Donatell’s status by simply saying he was still in “evaluation mode.”

O'Connell on Donatell (1/2): "I'm in evaluation mode of everything that we did. I think that's really important. Part of self-reflecting and part of us reflecting as a staff is making sure we're taking a look at every aspect of our football team and our coaching staff… — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) January 18, 2023

O'Connell on Donatell (2/2): "…to make sure that we're doing everything within my responsibility and my power to put our players and our organization in the best possible situation to have success." OPINION: The answer is as notable for what he didn't say as for what he did. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) January 18, 2023

It can hardly be seen as a vote of confidence in Donatell, who just concluded his first season as defensive coordinator. The Vikings’ defensive unit was second-worst in the NFL in terms of yards allowed with 6,608 and tied for third-worst in the league by allowing 427 points. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones torched them in Sunday’s playoff loss, throwing for 301 yards and two touchdowns.

Many will argue that the Vikings were held back by quarterback Kirk Cousins, and that may be true. However, the defensive performance was definitely a factor in generating wild statistical anomalies like this one, and it might get Donatell fired.