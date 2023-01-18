 Skip to main content
Vikings coach hints at making 1 major staff change

January 18, 2023
by Grey Papke
Kevin OConnell at a press conference

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell speaks with the media.

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell suggested a major staff change may be on the way following the team’s disappointing season-end loss to the New York Giants.

O’Connell was non-committal regarding the future of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, responding to questions about Donatell’s status by simply saying he was still in “evaluation mode.”

It can hardly be seen as a vote of confidence in Donatell, who just concluded his first season as defensive coordinator. The Vikings’ defensive unit was second-worst in the NFL in terms of yards allowed with 6,608 and tied for third-worst in the league by allowing 427 points. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones torched them in Sunday’s playoff loss, throwing for 301 yards and two touchdowns.

Many will argue that the Vikings were held back by quarterback Kirk Cousins, and that may be true. However, the defensive performance was definitely a factor in generating wild statistical anomalies like this one, and it might get Donatell fired.

