Wild stat from Vikings’ loss to Giants goes viral

The Minnesota Vikings on Sunday made history in their 31-24 loss to the New York Giants, but don’t expect them to brag about it.

The Vikings had success moving the ball against the Giants, particularly in the passing game. Kirk Cousins went 31/39 for 273 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. He also was not sacked, though he faced plenty of pressure from New York’s front seven.

One particular stat showed just how rare it was for the Vikings to lose the way they did. They are the only team in the Super Bowl era to complete 80 percent of their passes, not turn the ball over, not allow a sack, and still lose. Previously, teams in that situation were 47-0 in the regular season and playoffs combined.

Ouch.

Cousins played well overall, but he made a mind-blowing decision on 4th down when Minnesota was trying to put together a game-tying or game-winning drive. That is the play that will stick with most people.

The Vikings have a reputation for choking in big moments. Their performance on Sunday will do nothing to change that.