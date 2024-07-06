Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson killed in car accident

Minnesota Vikings rookie fourth-round draft pick Khyree Jackson was killed in an overnight car accident, the team confirmed Saturday.

Jackson, a 24-year-old defensive back, was killed overnight in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, his mother confirmed to TMZ. The Vikings made their own statement, releasing few details but confirming the death of their fourth-round pick.

We are devastated by the news of Khyree Jackson’s death following an overnight car accident. Our thoughts are with Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches, as well as all the victims of this tragic accident. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/pkgC4kQtWi — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 6, 2024

According to the Maryland State Police, Jackson was one of three victims of the crash, all in the same vehicle. Their car was struck by another driver who was traveling in the wrong lane at a high rate of speed, and alcohol is considered to be a possible factor.

Details on the tragic car accident that resulted in the death of three people, including #Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson, via @MDSP pic.twitter.com/IZb1PsnQmC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 6, 2024

“I am absolutely crushed by this news,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said in a statement. “Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him. I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches.”

Jackson spent two seasons playing for Nick Saban at Alabama before transferring to Oregon for the 2023 season. He received first team All Pac-12 honors as a starter last season under coach Dan Lanning and parlayed it into becoming the 108th overall pick in the draft.