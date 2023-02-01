Vikings’ search for new defensive coordinator has slowed for good reason

The Minnesota Vikings are looking for a new defensive coordinator, but their search has slowed down for a good reason.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported on Wednesday that the team is still waiting on the future of Ejiro Evero before moving forward. Seifert notes that Evero is a candidate for the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals head coach positions.

The reason the Vikings' search for a defensive coordinator has been quiet lately is that, per sources, they're waiting to see if they can get an interview with the Denver Broncos' Ejiro Evero. At the moment, he's a candidate for the head coach job in Indianapolis and Arizona. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) February 1, 2023

The Vikings have interviewed four candidates for the position: Ryan Nielsen, Sean Desai, Mike Pettine and Brian Flores.

Nielsen has already accepted the defensive coordinator job with the Atlanta Falcons. Flores is a head coach candidate for the Arizona Cardinals. That leaves Desai and Pettine waiting.

Evero just spent the season as the Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator. He has been a hot candidate for several head coach and defensive coordinator jobs.

The Vikings might end up waiting another few weeks before making a decision considering the Cardinals and Colts could wait until after the Super Bowl before making an announcement.