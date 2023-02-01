 Skip to main content
Vikings’ search for new defensive coordinator has slowed for good reason

February 1, 2023
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell speaks with the media.

The Minnesota Vikings are looking for a new defensive coordinator, but their search has slowed down for a good reason.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported on Wednesday that the team is still waiting on the future of Ejiro Evero before moving forward. Seifert notes that Evero is a candidate for the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals head coach positions.

The Vikings have interviewed four candidates for the position: Ryan Nielsen, Sean Desai, Mike Pettine and Brian Flores.

Nielsen has already accepted the defensive coordinator job with the Atlanta Falcons. Flores is a head coach candidate for the Arizona Cardinals. That leaves Desai and Pettine waiting.

Evero just spent the season as the Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator. He has been a hot candidate for several head coach and defensive coordinator jobs.

The Vikings might end up waiting another few weeks before making a decision considering the Cardinals and Colts could wait until after the Super Bowl before making an announcement.

Minnesota Vikings
