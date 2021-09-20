Video: Vikings radio broadcast had amazing call of brutal missed FG

The Minnesota Vikings lost in brutal fashion to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The team’s radio broadcast encapsulated the feelings perfectly in a call that runs the full gamut of emotions.

The Vikings were set up for a 37-yard field goal try with four seconds remaining trailing by a point. Vikings kicker Greg Joseph would have won the game for Minnesota if he made the kick, but he missed it right.

The radio call for KFXN is incredible. Play-by-play man Paul Allen initially thinks Joseph made the kick and responds with an appropriately elated call. Analyst Pete Bercich is the first to realize that the kick missed, and the mood shifts to stunned disbelief. All Allen can really do is repeat “he missed it right” a couple times.

AS CALLED ON VIKINGS RADIO: pic.twitter.com/11794IWphj — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 20, 2021

The Vikings have been here before. Their kicking problems have been going on for years, and may have hit an all-time low in 2020. The fact that those continued issues provided a pretty memorable radio call won’t come as any consolation to the Vikings or their fans, but there’s no denying the fact that this is pretty amazing to listen to.

