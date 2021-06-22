 Skip to main content
Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman shot four times in triple-shooting

June 21, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jaylen Twyman

Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman is recovering after being shot four times as part of a triple-shooting in Washington D.C. on Monday.

There were a few street closures in the D.C. area on Monday evening as police investigated the situation. The three shooting victims were all adult males who were conscious and breathing.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on the situation and quoted Twyman’s agent Drew Rosenhaus. Rosenhaus says Twyman was visiting an aunt and in the “wrong place” at the “wrong time.”

Twyman was in a car when he was shot but is expected to make a full recovery.

Twyman played defensive tackle at Pitt before being drafted in the sixth round by the Vikings in April. The 21-year-old is from D.C.

