Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman shot four times in triple-shooting

Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman is recovering after being shot four times as part of a triple-shooting in Washington D.C. on Monday.

There were a few street closures in the D.C. area on Monday evening as police investigated the situation. The three shooting victims were all adult males who were conscious and breathing.

#Breaking this is because of a triple shooting in NE, ALL victims are adult males that were shot, ALL the victims at this time are conscious and breathing. https://t.co/N3jnW8GSAu — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) June 21, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on the situation and quoted Twyman’s agent Drew Rosenhaus. Rosenhaus says Twyman was visiting an aunt and in the “wrong place” at the “wrong time.”

Twyman was in a car when he was shot but is expected to make a full recovery.

Vikings have been apprised of the situation with Jaylen Twyman, who was in a car when he was shot. There were superficial, exit wounds, Drew Rosenhaus said. Twyman does not need surgery. Xrays were negative. The anticipation is he will make a full recovery. https://t.co/6UjwkRV1bY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2021

Twyman played defensive tackle at Pitt before being drafted in the sixth round by the Vikings in April. The 21-year-old is from D.C.