Report: Vikings want to avoid 1 arrangement with Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins has made over $200 million in his career with a series of short-term contracts, but the Minnesota Vikings may not be interested in that type of arrangement with the veteran quarterback going forward.

Cousins is set to make $35 million in 2023 after he signed a one-year extension with the Vikings prior to last season. The 34-year-old would probably be content to do the same this offseason, but NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said recently that he does not believe the Vikings want to do that. Minnesota would prefer to either sign Cousins to a long-term deal or take their chances with him leaving in free agency.

“I would not anticipate that there will be another one-year extension,” Pelissero said. “Either the Vikings and Kirk Cousins do a long-term extension that locks him up as their franchise quarterback, or potentially they keep their options open and let Cousins play out this existing deal.”

Pelissero also noted that Washington used the franchise tag on Cousins twice, which carries over. If the Vikings wanted to tag Cousins, that would be considered a third tag and they would have to pay him more than $50 million next season. There is little to no chance of that happening.

Cousins led Minnesota to a 13-4 record last season. He threw for 4,547 yards, which was his highest total since 2016. He finished with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, which was a career-worst.

The biggest knock on Cousins has been that he fails to perform in big moments. The Vikings lost to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round, and Cousins was criticized for a brutal decision at the end of the game. Still, steady quarterback play is difficult to find in the NFL, and he has proven he can win in the regular season. Time will tell how much value the Vikings place on that.