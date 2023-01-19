Vikings player has brutal response to Kirk Cousins’ game-ending pass

Minnesota Vikings players were apparently just as confused by Kirk Cousins’ final fourth down pass on Sunday as those watching the game were.

Cousins threw a three-yard pass on fourth-and-8 in the final moments of the Vikings’ playoff loss to the New York Giants, ensuring the Vikings’ efforts to put together a game-tying drive would fall short. Cousins was roundly mocked for the decision, and those who weren’t laughing were mostly just confused.

That includes Vikings quarterback Patrick Peterson. On his “All Things Covered” podcast, Peterson admitted (roughly 13:55) that he initially assumed Cousins had forgotten what down it was.

“When I saw it the only thing I could think of, I was like, ‘He must have didn’t know what down it was,'” Peterson said. “I haven’t heard his explanation about it as of yet, but on the sideline, it just took me back because I was just shocked that we threw the ball three yards when we needed eight. I really don’t know what went into that, how that decision came about.”

Peterson said he felt Cousins had played “solid” overall, but even those who agree with that assessment will know that the final play will be the one that sticks out.

Minnesota’s offense was terribly inefficient when it came from turning yardage and possession into points. Some of that is on Cousins, and when even his own teammates are confused by his moves, that is a bad sign.