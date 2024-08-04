Viral photo shows lasting damage from Alex Smith’s gruesome leg injury

It has been nearly six years since Alex Smith suffered one of the most gruesome injuries in NFL history, and the former quarterback provided a reminder over the weekend of just how serious the situation was.

Smith shared a photo on his Instagram story Saturday to show a sunburn he got on his upper leg. By doing so, the three-time Pro Bowl QB also revealed what his surgically repaired lower right leg looks like.

Alex Smith posted a picture of his leg 6 years after suffering the serious injury 😳 pic.twitter.com/JpVA7VuzrS — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) August 4, 2024

Smith broke his tibia and fibula when he was playing for the Washington Redskins in 2018. He suffered a spiral fracture that caused serious complications. Smith also had a serious infection that threatened both his life and career, but he was able to return and play again two years later.

A documentary back in 2020 provided a horrifying glimpse at how serious Smith’s leg injury was. No matter how many times you see the lasting damage, it will always be shocking.