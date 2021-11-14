 Skip to main content
Visiting teams have 1 big complaint about SoFi Stadium

November 13, 2021
by Larry Brown

Front of SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium cost over $5 billion to build and is one of the crown jewels of modern stadiums. It has a nice lake out front, luxury boxes on the field level, and numerous amenities. But despite all of its modern aspects, there is one consistent complaint visiting football teams have for it.

According to some visiting coaches, the visitors’ locker room is a problem.

Jon Gruden called the locker room a “maze.”

Mike Zimmer, whose Minnesota Vikings play at SoFi Stadium on Sunday against the Chargers, called the locker room a “mess.”

The Rams are the home team at the stadium, while the Chargers also use it as their home stadium (as renters).

Here is what the Rams’ locker room looks like:

And here is the Chargers’ locker room:

Yeah, the visitors’ locker room is nothing compared to those beautiful rooms. Maybe that’s by design and part of the “home field advantage.”

Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

