Visiting teams have 1 big complaint about SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium cost over $5 billion to build and is one of the crown jewels of modern stadiums. It has a nice lake out front, luxury boxes on the field level, and numerous amenities. But despite all of its modern aspects, there is one consistent complaint visiting football teams have for it.

According to some visiting coaches, the visitors’ locker room is a problem.

Jon Gruden called the locker room a “maze.”

"The locker room here, is the most bizarre thing I've ever seen. You can't see anybody. It's like a maze. Whoever contorted this visiting locker room, I'd like to meet this guy. See what his, what his idea was." – #Raiders coach Jon Gruden — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) October 5, 2021

Mike Zimmer, whose Minnesota Vikings play at SoFi Stadium on Sunday against the Chargers, called the locker room a “mess.”

Here is the visiting locker room at SoFi Stadium, which will house the Vikings on Sunday vs. Chargers. Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden called it a “maze.” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer called it a “mess” because there is no space to have a full-squad meeting. pic.twitter.com/olQ1v97Ztz — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) November 13, 2021

The Rams are the home team at the stadium, while the Chargers also use it as their home stadium (as renters).

Here is what the Rams’ locker room looks like:

Inside the Rams locker room at SoFi Stadium. pic.twitter.com/kkVdNbHbPU — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 8, 2020

And here is the Chargers’ locker room:

Inside the Chargers locker room at SoFi Stadium. pic.twitter.com/O5btQiJFos — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 8, 2020

Yeah, the visitors’ locker room is nothing compared to those beautiful rooms. Maybe that’s by design and part of the “home field advantage.”

Photo: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports