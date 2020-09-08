Von Miller feared to have suffered season-ending ankle injury

Von Miller suffered an ankle injury at the end of practice on Tuesday that the Denver Broncos fear will end the linebacker’s season.

Miller is undergoing an MRI for the injury, which will give more information about the extent of it. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the injury was described as a freak one.

The Broncos are only days away from the start of the season and could be without one of their top defensive players.

The 31-year-old linebacker had 46 tackles and eight sacks last season. He is an eight-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro, and a Super Bowl champion. Miller also battled the coronavirus earlier in the offseason.