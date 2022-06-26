Warren Sapp heard Colin Kaepernick’s Raiders workout went horribly

Colin Kaepernick had his first formal visit with an NFL team in roughly five years when the Las Vegas Raiders hosted him for a workout last month, but he remains a free agent. There has been no indication that the Raiders plan to sign him, and one former member of the team thinks he knows why.

Warren Sapp, who played for the Raiders for the final four seasons of his Hall of Fame career, was asked in an interview with Vlad TV this week if he believes Kaepernick will play in the NFL again. He responded with an emphatic “no” and said he was told Kaepernick’s workout with the Raiders was a “disaster.”

“I heard it was a disaster. I heard it was one of the worst workouts ever,” Sapp said. “I’m wondering how the hell this happened and the tape didn’t get out. Somebody wasn’t (recording a video) over the fence or something? Come on, man. We live in a world now where you put a drone up and nobody’s gonna stop you.”

Kaepernick is 34 and has not played in the NFL since 2016. Even when he did play, his strength was his mobility and athleticism. He was never a great passer, which is why many are skeptical that he could take that much time off and expect to be effective.

There were supposedly two things that impressed the Raiders during Kaepernick’s workout. They were not blown away enough to offer him an invitation to camp, however. Maybe Sapp knows something most of us don’t.