Was this Bill Belichick reacting to Mac Jones’ bad throws at Pro Day?

Mac Jones drew mixed reviews at Alabama’s Pro Day on Tuesday, as the star quarterback missed a few throws that NFL coaches and scouts would have liked to see him complete. But the big question from the workout is this: Was Bill Belichick disappointed with what he saw?

Jones overthrew a few receivers on deep passes. After one of the errant throws, cameras immediately cut to Bill Belichick. The New England Patriots coach was seen shaking his head.

Mac Jones had an overthrow on a deep ball… and the cameras turned to Bill Belichick shaking his head. pic.twitter.com/mnQIImFLBD — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 30, 2021

Of course, Belichick’s head shaking may have had absolutely nothing to do with Jones’ throw. The coach was talking with his offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, at the time. There’s no way of knowing what the two were discussing, so the timing may have been a total coincidence.

In any event, Jones didn’t appear to bring his A game. That wasn’t his only overthrow of the day, and he had several passes that were off-target. No one was expecting him to compete with the insane throw Zach Wilson made at his Pro Day (video here), but there was definitely some disappointment with Jones.

The Patriots are one of several teams that have been linked to Jones, although a new report claims a team in the top five is eyeing the star quarterback.