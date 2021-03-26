Video: Zach Wilson turns heads with incredible throw at Pro Day

Zach Wilson has seen his stock rise more than any other player in the weeks leading up to the NFL Draft, and the star quarterback showed us why on Friday.

Wilson threw in front of scouts at BYU’s Pro Day, and there was one throw in particular that left people speechless. The 21-year-old threw a pass roughly 50 yards while off-balance and rolling to his left. He somehow did so with pinpoint accuracy. Check it out:

That gives you a solid idea of why many analysts are placing Wilson as high as No. 2 overall in their mock drafts now. He routinely made seemingly impossible throws like that last season and completed a whopping 73.5 percent of his passes for 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

There have been some character concerns surrounding Wilson, but those don’t seem to be bothering NFL teams. His raw talent is undeniable.