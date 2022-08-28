Washington RB Brian Robinson shot multiple times in robbery attempt

Washington running back Brian Robinson was shot multiple times in an attempted robbery.

NBC Washington’s JP Finlay reported the news Sunday evening about the Commanders running back.

Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson has been shot multiple times in robbery attempt, per @nbcwashington. Sources tell me it’s non life threatening. Much more to come. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 28, 2022

Robinson is said to be in stable condition.

#Commanders RB Brian Robinson is in stable condition after being shot as the victim in an attempted robbery, sources say. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 28, 2022

Robinson played at Alabama from 2017-2021. He only had a small role in the Tide’s offense his first two seasons. Then he became a backup in 2019 and 2020. Robinson’s patience paid off, and he became the Tide’s starter last season. He rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021.

Washington selected Robinson in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, No. 98 overall.

Multiple Commanders reported during training camp that Robinson appeared to have won the role to be the team’s lead running back this season. It’s unclear how this incident might affect his status.

Antonio Gibson was Washington’s leading rusher last season.