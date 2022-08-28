 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 28, 2022

Washington RB Brian Robinson shot multiple times in robbery attempt

August 28, 2022
by Larry Brown
Brian Robinson looks ahead

Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson (8) on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Washington running back Brian Robinson was shot multiple times in an attempted robbery.

NBC Washington’s JP Finlay reported the news Sunday evening about the Commanders running back.

Robinson is said to be in stable condition.

Robinson played at Alabama from 2017-2021. He only had a small role in the Tide’s offense his first two seasons. Then he became a backup in 2019 and 2020. Robinson’s patience paid off, and he became the Tide’s starter last season. He rushed for 1,343 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021.

Washington selected Robinson in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, No. 98 overall.

Multiple Commanders reported during training camp that Robinson appeared to have won the role to be the team’s lead running back this season. It’s unclear how this incident might affect his status.

Antonio Gibson was Washington’s leading rusher last season.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus