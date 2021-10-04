Washington trainer placed on leave after authorities raided team facility

The Washington Football Team placed head trainer Ryan Vermillion on administrative leave as a result of a criminal investigation that led to the team’s facilities being raided by authorities.

NBC Washington’s Julie Carey, JP Finlay, and Grant Paulsen reported Monday that federal law enforcement conducted a raid at Washington’s team facility on Friday. That raid was apparently connected to Vermillion, and the team asserted that the investigation was “unrelated to the team.”

Authorities had also searched Vermillion’s home on Friday. Witnesses said numerous U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents could be seen going in and out of Vermillion’s townhouse.

Further details are scarce, but no charges have been filed. The raids came as such a surprise that even members of Washington’s organization were still trying to gather information as of Monday.

Vermillion is a close associate of WFT coach Ron Rivera. They worked together in Carolina for nine seasons before joining Washington together.