Watch: Bengals broke out Kid ‘n Play dance after Joe Mixon TD

December 5, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Joe Mixon and Tee Higgins celebrate a touchdown

The Cincinnati Bengals brought us hands down the best touchdown celebration of Week 13, and those who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s loved every second of it.

After Joe Mixon scored a rushing touchdown in the third quarter of his team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, he and Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins got together for an awesome end zone celebration. They executed a clearly rehearsed version of Kid ‘n Play’s famous “Kickstep” dance, which was made popular in the movie “House Party.” Check it out:

You know Mixon and Higgins had been waiting for that moment. Kudos to them for the outstanding execution.

