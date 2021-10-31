Watch: Justin Fields shows game-changing ability with amazing TD run

Justin Fields is easily the most athletic of all the top quarterbacks who were taken in this year’s draft, and he put that ability on display in Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Down 23-16 in the fourth quarter, the Chicago Bears decided to go for it on 4th-and-1 at San Francisco’s 21-yard line. Fields looked like he was going to lose yardage on the play, but he managed to slip three defenders. What could have easily been a turnover on downs turned into six points for the Bears. Check it out:

The Bears missed the extra point, so Fields’ incredible play did not allow them to tie the score.

Fields has not looked all that great since taking over for Andy Dalton, but poor coaching has been a factor. That was particularly true on this play in last week’s blowout loss. There will be plenty of growing pains for Fields, but his touchdown run on Sunday was great a reminder of what he can do.