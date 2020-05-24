Wes Welker shares his Tom Brady, Peyton Manning predictions for ‘The Match’

Wes Welker has caught passes from both Tom Brady and Peyton Manning in addition to spending time with the two quarterbacks on the golf course, so the former wide receiver has plenty of opinions on Sunday’s “The Match: Champions for Charity” event.

Welker seems to think the match could go either way. He said he has played with Manning and Brady probably around 20 times each and that Brady is the better golfer, though Manning has been playing more. Welker also joked that he expects Brady and Manning to hit the ball “far right and far left because that’s usually what they do when they play with me.”

Wes Welker has faced both Brady and Peyton on the gridiron. But who does he think has the edge at #CapitalOnesTheMatch? 🏌️‍♂️#lifeonwebex (@cisco) pic.twitter.com/I0haYRAUrx — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 24, 2020

Of course, Brady and Manning each have a partner. Their names are Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, and how they play will likely go a long way toward determining the outcome of the match.

Brady and Manning exchanged some hilarious jabs leading up to the big showdown, and we are expecting that entertainment to continue on Sunday.