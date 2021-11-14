What did Pete Carroll throw on field instead of challenge flag?

Pete Carroll challenged a ruling in the first half of the Seattle Seahawks-Green Bay Packers game on Sunday, but he did so without throwing his red challenge flag. The coach instead tossed some random item from his pocket, and many people thought it was a flip phone. That, unfortunately, was not the case.

Carroll wanted to challenge the ruling that Aaron Rodgers recovered a ball after a bad snap. An official could be seen telling him to “throw the flag,” but Carroll seemingly misplaced it. So he threw whatever was in his pocket.

LOL, Pete Carroll couldn’t find his challenge flag. pic.twitter.com/e2I1yFRT9Q — T-BILL (@tbillnw95) November 14, 2021

Perhaps it was wishful thinking, but most people thought Carroll threw his flip phone onto the field. As PFF’s Ari Meirov discovered, the object appeared to be an electronic hand warmer.

Apparently Pete Carroll threw this electric hand warmer, which you can get on Amazon. So there you go. pic.twitter.com/tmmv4w5VQZ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 14, 2021

That would make a lot more sense, as the temperature was in the 30s at Lambeau Field on Sunday evening. As for where Carroll put his red challenge flag, we have no idea.

The 70-year-old Carroll is the oldest coach in the NFL. That’s probably why it was assumed that he still uses a flip phone. Though, we even saw a prominent NBA star using a flip phone last year.