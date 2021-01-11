Here’s what Eagles firing Doug Pederson means for Carson Wentz’s future

The Philadelphia Eagles fired head coach Doug Pederson on Monday, and many are wondering if Carson Wentz could be the next to go. However, the big move could actually mean there is a better chance of Wentz remaining with the team in 2021.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Pederson’s firing “significantly increases” the odds that Wentz will return to the Eagles next season. That would seem to indicate that some of Wentz’s frustrations with the team stemmed from his relationship with Pederson.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media had a similar report Monday. He said Wentz would not have wanted to remain in Philadelphia had Pederson returnd.

Wentz was benched for poor play this season, but second-round pick Jalen Hurts didn’t do much to prove he is ready to be a full-time NFL starter. Hurts threw three interceptions and just one touchdown in Philly’s last two games of the regular season, and Pederson benched him in favor of Nate Sudfeld in Week 17. That decision may have led to a locker room divide and also been a factor in the Eagles firing Pederson.

Wentz should have an opportunity to earn back his starting job if he remains with the Eagles this offseason. There was once a time he was playing at an MVP level, and it’s possible Eagles executives believe he’ll benefit from a new coaching staff coming in.