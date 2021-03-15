Here is what Jameis Winston re-signing with Saints would mean

Drew Brees officially announced his retirement on Sunday, and New Orleans Saints fans are now wondering who their team’s starting quarterback will be in 2021. Sean Payton may not have the answer to that yet.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported on Monday that the Saints are working on a deal to re-sign Jameis Winston. However, she says that does not mean Winston would be assured the starting job, as Payton is likely to hold an open competition between Winston and Taysom Hill this summer.

Hill and the Saints agreed to a new contract on Sunday that initially sent fans into a frenzy, but it was merely a restructure that freed up salary cap space. One NFL source told Ben Volin of the Boston Globe that he predicts Hill will get the first crack at the starting QB job.

Hill has never been known for his passing ability, but Payton loves the versatility he brings to the Saints’ offense. The former BYU star completed an impressive 72.7 percent of his passes last season. He’s also averaged 5.3 yards per carry, which is why he’s capable of creating problems for defenses.

Some Saints players reportedly felt that Hill should not have been given the starting job after Brees went down with an injury last year, which bodes well for Winston.

The most likely outcome seems to be that Payton will use both quarterbacks, assuming the Saints get a contract done with Winston. Both should get an opportunity at some point in 2021.