Report reveals where Josh Jacobs, Raiders stand in contract talks

Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders have not made progress toward a long-term contract, and it sounds like it may stay that way for the foreseeable future.

The deadline for teams to work out long-term deals with franchise tagged players is Monday afternoon. According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the belief is that the gap between the Raiders and Jacobs is too significant to bridge before the deadline.

Jacobs is not expected to report to training camp if he does not have a long-term deal in place. The next question would be whether he will play in Week 1, and there has been talk of him potentially sitting out.

Though he rushed for 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns last season, Jacobs plays a position that has been devalued in recent years. The 25-year-old should, in theory, be in line for a huge contract, but he and other star running backs are trying to ink new deals in a down market.

Jacobs, 25, made over $12 million on his rookie deal with the Raiders. He would earn just over $10 million in 2023 on the franchise tag if he signs his tender. It seems unlikely that he would give up game checks by sitting out regular-season games.