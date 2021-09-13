Whoops! Kelly Stafford misidentified by NBC during Rams game

NBC committed a blunder during “Sunday Night Football” regarding Matthew Stafford’s wife.

Early in the second quarter of the game, NBC showed a woman in a Rams shirt on screen. They misidentified the woman as Stafford’s wife Kelly.

I don’t know who this is….

But it ain’t Kelly Stafford @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/VdI9GybpYj — jmsalsa (@jsalsLA) September 13, 2021

Many football fans are familiar with Kelly and knew immediately that NBC had made a mistake.

Thankfully, a few minutes later, the network corrected its error upon returning from a commercial.

“We got at warp-speed here,” announcer Al Michaels said. “When Matthew looks at the tape of this game, he’ll go, ‘that’s not my wife!’ We had somebody else on before.”

They also showed the real Kelly Stafford, who was wearing a yellow No. 9 tank to support her husband.

NBC correctly identified Kelly Stafford after first saying their friend was Matthew’s wife pic.twitter.com/G8VBbc3bgL — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 13, 2021

And here is the entire Stafford family:

Kelly is so well known by fans because she has made headlines several times in the past.