Wife of Dwayne Haskins charged with battery for allegedly punching him

The wife of Dwayne Haskins has been charged with battery for allegedly punching him during an incident in Las Vegas, Nev.

8 News Now in Las Vegas reported on Wednesday that Gondrezick, who was identified as Haskins’ wife, is being charged with battery.

According to a police report, Haskins told police that Gondrezick punched him and chipped one of his teeth during a fight at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on July 3. A piece of a tooth was found on the floor at the hotel.

“I want her out of my room,” Haskins told a security officer at The Cosmopolitan, 8 News Now reported. “She hit me and cut my lip open.”

Earlier this week, we and other outlets published stories saying that Haskins and his girlfriend Kalabrya Gondrezick had gotten engaged. That was based off Haskins getting down on a knee to propose, and Gondrezick showing off her ring.

Apparently that information is incorrect.

Gondrezick told police the two were actually married in March and were in Las Vegas to renew their vows. They reportedly fought over plans for the evening. Gondrezick and her friends were going to a “Magic Mike” show, while Haskins and his friends were going to a nightclub, Drai’s.

Haskins was treated at the hospital for injuries.

Gondrezick posted bail and is due back in court on Aug. 3, according to 8 News Now.

Despite the physical altercation between the two, both Haskins and Gondrezick shared their relationship news publicly on July 12. They oddly presented the news as an engagement even though they reportedly were married in March.

Haskins is entering his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers after being cut by Washington following two seasons with them. Haskins was regarded as a bust who had multiple serious issues with Washington.

Gondrezick is a former Michigan State basketball player. Her sister Kysre plays for the Indiana Fever, and her late father Grant played in the NBA.