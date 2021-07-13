Dwayne Haskins gets engaged to girlfriend Kalabrya Gondrezick with huge ring

Dwayne Haskins is getting hitched.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback popped the question to girlfriend Kalabrya Gondrezick in Las Vegas, Nev. on Sunday, and she said yes.

Former Washington QB Dwayne Haskins is getting married…….PEEP THE RING! pic.twitter.com/nex3K9Wccb — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) July 12, 2021

You can see in the video that Gondrezick was taken by the absolutely massive ring.

According to TMZ Sports, Haskins and their friends and family gathered at TAO restaurant and nightclub inside the Venetian in Las Vegas.

Gondrezick shared a photo on Instagram about the engagement.

Haskins, 24, is entering his first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers after spending the last two with Washington. He was the No. 15 overall pick by Washington in 2019 but became a bust with them.