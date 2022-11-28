Wild stat about Tom Brady goes viral

Tom Brady did something on Sunday that he has never done before in his 23-year NFL career, but this first is not something the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is proud of.

The Bucs held a 17-10 lead over the Cleveland Browns late in the fourth quarter before David Njoku made an incredible catch on fourth down in the back of the end zone. That allowed the Browns to tie the score with just 32 seconds remaining, and they ended up winning 23-17 in overtime. It also marked the first time that a Brady-led team has ever lost after leading in the final two minutes of regulation by seven or more points.

Prior to Sunday, Brady’s teams were 218-0 when leading in that scenario.

That is absolutely incredible. Brady has obviously had plenty of help from his defenses in those situations, but the record is another illustration of how well he has played in the clutch.

Brady won the coin toss in OT and had two chances to put together game-winning drives. They punted twice. Brady was not particularly sharp and finished 29/43 for 246 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Had he not been so inaccurate on some long throws, he probably would have improved to 219-0 when leading by a touchdown or more late in games.