Thursday, March 23, 2023

Will Anderson has surprising revelation prior to NFL Draft

March 23, 2023
by Grey Papke
Will Anderson celebrating

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) celebrates after a victory against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Will Anderson is regarded as one of the best prospects in the NFL Draft, which made one admission he made at Alabama’s Pro Day quite surprising.

Anderson did not participate in any drills at Pro Day, though he did speak to CBS Sports. During that interview, after being asked about upcoming meetings with teams, he made a surprising revelation.

“I have zero private workouts and zero meetings, so I’ll just be here working out,” Anderson said.

The reality is Anderson is a largely known commodity. He is regarded as a safe pick and has all the necessary tools to be one of the best players in the class, and may wind up being the first non-quarterback off the board.

Anderson has been one of the most impactful defenders in college over the past two seasons, and collected 34.5 sacks over his three-year career at Alabama.

