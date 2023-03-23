Will Anderson has surprising revelation prior to NFL Draft

Will Anderson is regarded as one of the best prospects in the NFL Draft, which made one admission he made at Alabama’s Pro Day quite surprising.

Anderson did not participate in any drills at Pro Day, though he did speak to CBS Sports. During that interview, after being asked about upcoming meetings with teams, he made a surprising revelation.

Will Anderson Jr.: "I have zero private workouts and zero meetings so I'll just be here working out." 🎤: @spielman_rick pic.twitter.com/yZS8PVkq9C — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) March 23, 2023

“I have zero private workouts and zero meetings, so I’ll just be here working out,” Anderson said.

The reality is Anderson is a largely known commodity. He is regarded as a safe pick and has all the necessary tools to be one of the best players in the class, and may wind up being the first non-quarterback off the board.

Anderson has been one of the most impactful defenders in college over the past two seasons, and collected 34.5 sacks over his three-year career at Alabama.

