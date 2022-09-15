Will Cowboys pull off trade for notable quarterback?

The Dallas Cowboys need to add a quarterback to their depth chart in the wake of Dak Prescott’s injury, but it doesn’t seem like they will be swinging for the fences.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday and shared some interesting revelations. First, he said that after Prescott’s surgery, they now feel the quarterback might only miss 3-4 weeks rather than 6-8 weeks. Dallas doesn’t even have plans to place Prescott on injured reserve because they don’t want the quarterback to be forced to miss four games.

Additinally, Jones said the team does not have any big plans to trade for a quarterback.

Cowboys have no trade "in mill" for a veteran QB, owner Jerry Jones said on @1053thefan. Team plans to proceed with Cooper Rush as starter, Will Grier as No. 2. Both players are on practice squad. So is kicker Brett Maher. One of these three must be signed to 53 by Saturday. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 13, 2022

After Dak got hurt, there was immediate speculation that the Cowboys might try to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo. That seemed unlikely for a few reasons, namely because San Francisco will probably need Garoppolo on the field sooner than later. Other experienced quarterbacks Dallas could consider include Teddy Bridgewater (Dolphins), Nick Foles (Colts), or Gardner Minshew (Eagles). All three players have started recently in the NFL and are capable of winning a game or two while Prescott is out. However, all three would need at least a week or two to learn the team’s system.

It seems more and more evident that the Cowboys will use Cooper Rush and Will Grier for now. The Cowboys will need to sign a quarterback to their practice squad. We imagine Ben DiNucci or someone like Garrett Gilbert could be added to their practice squad.

Jones is known for his big moves, but his big move this time might be getting Dak back quickly, not adding someone new.