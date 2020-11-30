Will Fuller offers explanation for six-game PED suspension

Houston Texans star wide receiver Will Fuller is having a career year, but his season has officially come to an end because of a suspension.

Fuller revealed on Instagram Monday that he has been suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. He explained in the post that he took a prescribed medication that he did not know was included on the NFL’s banned substance list.

#Texans star WR Will Fuller has been suspended six games for a PED violation. He explains below: pic.twitter.com/C9ddGRDSZ1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2020

The Texans have five games remaining in the season, so Fuller will also miss the first game of 2021. He may have played his last game with Houston, as he is set to become a free agent this offseason.

Fuller has caught 53 passes for 879 yards and eight touchdowns this season. The 26-year-old was set to cash in with a huge contract in free agency, but his suspension could complicate the situation.