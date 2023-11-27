Will Levis owns up to humorous press conference mistake

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis sent a message to his former English teachers Sunday after his team’s win over the Carolina Panthers.

The Titans defeated the Panthers 17-10 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

The defining moment of the game came right at the end of the first quarter. Levis led the Titans on a 15-play, 91-yard touchdown drive to take an early 7-0 lead over the Panthers. All-Pro running back Derrick Henry went up the gut for a 1-yard TD to cap off the drive.

Levis was asked about the first-quarter drive during his postgame press conference.

The Titans rookie’s description of the sequence started simply enough. Levis characterized the drive as “awesome.” But then he tried to show off his vocabulary later on in his answer by whipping out the word “capitulate.”

“That was awesome,” Levis said, via Awful Announcing’s Michael Dixon. “That was what, a 17-play drive? Something like that. I think we ran more plays that drive than we did in the second half…. When you’re able to just capitulate down the field like that and just finish it, that’s the best feeling of all. To just finish a drive like that.”

Levis mistakenly used the word “capitulate,” which is another word for “surrender.” The Titans did the opposite on the 91-yard TD drive.

Levis was man enough to own up to his error after the fact. He posted an apology on X just a few hours later.

“I think I used ‘capitulate’ instead of ‘matriculate’ in the presser today. Been killing me. I apologize to all my former English teachers,” said Levis.

I think I used ‘capitulate’ instead of ‘matriculate’ in the presser today. Been killing me. I apologize to all my former English teachers. — Will Levis (@will_levis) November 27, 2023

Levis went 18/28 for 185 yards and no interceptions to pick up the second win of his young NFL career. The Kentucky alum also likely earned the respect of English teachers everywhere.