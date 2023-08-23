 Skip to main content
Will Levis lands best endorsement deal of all NFL rookies

August 22, 2023
by Larry Brown
Will Levis speaking to reporters

Mar 3, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (QB08) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Will Levis has landed the best endorsement deal of any NFL rookie.

On Tuesday, Levis was unveiled as a brand ambassador for Hellmann’s Mayonnaise. The news was announced via a humorous video where Levis held a mock press conference. In the mock press conference, Levis said he had signed a contract for a lifetime supply of Hellmann’s Mayonnaise.

Levis then pulled off the move that put him on the map: he put mayonnaise into his coffee. Levis capped it off by adding mayo to his muffin.

Levis’ love of mayo has been known for a few years. Some people were grossed out last year when they learned about his mayo-in-coffee habit. But look who’s laughing now.

Levis was drafted with the first pick of the second round (No. 33 overall) by the Titans in April. He is battling Malik Willis for the backup job to Tennessee starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Article Tags

Will Levis
