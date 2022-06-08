Kentucky QB Will Levis has 1 gross eating habit

Some people have odd food-related quirks, but Will Levis has one that may top them all.

The Kentucky Wildcats quarterback is a big fan of mayonnaise. He puts it on many different foods and takes issue with those who glamorize aoili compared to mayo.

But there’s a big difference between putting mayo on sandwiches (or even fries, Vincent Vega), and putting it in something Levis does.

The Kentucky QB told Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” that he puts mayo in his coffee on occasion.

“Going to continue to put that on all sandwiches I have and the occasional cup of coffee as well,” Levis said of his mayo use. “But I do think it’s a staple of where it has gotten me as far as I have so far with with my body and my physical performance. So, it’s worked so far and I’m gonna keep doing it.”

Before his mayo habit became known, Levis drew attention for eating a banana with the peel.

Early in his career, this sort of behavior might have made him considered weird. Now that he’s made it, Crash Davis would say it makes Levis “colorful.”

Levis threw for 2,826 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last season as his Wildcats went 10-3. If he keeps that up, fans will be buying him unpeeled bananas and mayo for life.