Will Levis looking absolutely jacked ahead of NFL Draft

Will Levis is taking his predraft process seriously.

The former Kentucky Wildcats quarterback has been working out ahead of April’s NFL Draft. Levis shared some photos via social media of his body progress. His “before” photos were from December, and his “after” photos were from March.

Though Levis says he only went from 226 pounds to 230 pounds, he looks absolutely jacked now.

Levis looks bodybuilder-big now. If you saw those photos, you probably wouldn’t figure that he plays quarterback, but rather a different position.

Maybe if the whole NFL QB thing doesn’t work out for him, Levis can see if he can make it at linebacker. With a build like that, he could probably dish out some serious punishment.

Levis had a poor statistical season last year, but he is still viewed as one of the top four quarterback prospects in this year’s class. There was even some buzz about him potentially going No. 1 overall.