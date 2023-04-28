New report may explain why Will Levis is slipping in NFL Draft

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft came and went, and Will Levis remains on the board. Levis was projected by many as a first-round pick. Some mock drafts and rumors had him as a top-10 pick.

So what happened?

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen says that Levis has a toe injury that has some teams concerned.

Here is what Mortensen tweeted during the first round:

“Will Levis’ left toe that caused him to miss two games last year was ‘problematic’ for one team that considered him. Levis says the ‘toe has healed’ and good to go. Another team believes Levis could manage it but thought surgery would need discussion after season. Levis disagrees,” Mortensen wrote.

Levis was already the subject of scrutiny because of his unimpressive stats last season and unimpressive play against many of his SEC opponents. If he has a toe injury that has at least one team considering surgery, that could really help explain why he slipped.

Or maybe all the rumors and mock drafts were always clueless and didn’t reflect what NFL teams actually thought about the Kentucky QB.

Still, there is plenty of time for Levis to go high in the second round. If he starts to slip in the second round, then you’ll know something is really wrong.