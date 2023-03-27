Willie McGinest sued over restaurant attack

Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest has been sued over his alleged involvement in a brutal beating that took place at a restaurant last year.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, a man named Blake Adams has filed a lawsuit against McGinest in which he shared his side of what happened on Dec. 9.

Adams says he was dining at Delilah in West Hollywood, Calif., when he noticed McGinest walking past his table. Adams says he asked McGinest, a USC alum, about the Trojans most recent game, which was a loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game. McGinest allegedly responded by asking, “Why the f— are you talking to me?”

Adams says McGinest walked away before approaching him a short time later. The alleged victim claims McGinest asked him, “what did you say b–ch a– n—?” Adams, who says he was afraid, replied that he was “just a fan trying to say hello,” at which point McGinest allegedly punched Adams in the face. Several other people then got involved, and McGinest grabbed a glass bottle and began hitting Adams with it.

Surveillance footage that was obtained by TMZ last year appeared to show McGinest attacking a man using a bottle.

Adams says he suffered serious and permanent injuries from the attack. He is suing McGinest and the restaurant for unspecified damages.

McGinest earlier this month was charged with two felonies and is facing jail time if convicted.

McGinest, 51, won three Super Bowls with the Patriots. The former linebacker played college ball at USC before he was drafted by New England with the fourth overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft. McGinest played for the Patriots until 2005 and then finished his career with the Cleveland Browns for three seasons. He made the Pro Bowl in 1996 and 2003.

McGinest has been working as an analyst for NFL Network for several years. He also had brief stints at FOX Sports and ESPN.