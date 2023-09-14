Woman caught talking negatively about Stefon Diggs on hot mic

A woman was caught on a hot mic talking about Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs at what appeared to be a press conference in a video that circulated on Wednesday.

The video in question showed the podium where Bills personnel speak with the media at their news conferences. A microphone with an NFL Network mic flag on it is shown, along with the Buffalo Bills background. Typically a player or coach will speak at the podium, but nobody was there, suggesting the hot-mic moment took place before or after a press conference.

A few people were chit-chatting near the podium, and their conversation was picked up by a microphone. A woman seemed to say that somebody was trying to get Stefon Diggs, presumably for a press conference.

“There’s no control over Stefon Diggs,” the woman said with a laugh. “Dude’s gonna do what he wants to do. He’ll look in my face and say F you. That’s how he treats everybody.”

The video emanated from an anonymous X account. There is no other background to the video, such as when this was said nor who said it.

The Bills shared on their X account and website videos of Josh Allen, Micah Hyde and Sean McDermott talking with the media Wednesday. Both Allen and Hyde spoke from the podium after practice.

Diggs is in his fourth season with the Bills. He had 10 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown in Monday night’s loss to the Jets. Despite putting up his best statistical seasons during his years with the Bills, Diggs did not seem happy with the team over the offseason.